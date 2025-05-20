Competitive Exams Can Change Life With Creative Thinking: CSA DG
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 07:21 PM
Director General (DG) Civil Services Academy (CSA) Lahore, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, has encouraged students to prepare themselves for competitive exams, not just for the sake of success but because the competition process itself would boost their creativity, improve their skills and make them more capable of facing challenges and contributing to national development
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Director General (DG) Civil Services academy (CSA) Lahore, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, has encouraged students to prepare themselves for competitive exams, not just for the sake of success but because the competition process itself would boost their creativity, improve their skills and make them more capable of facing challenges and contributing to national development.
He was addressed students at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while delivering a lecture titled “Career counseling for CSS aspirants”.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali was the guest of honor in the event organized by Civil Services Academy Lahore in collaboration with Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement UAF.
Farhan Aziz Khawaja said that Pakistan Civil Services Academy (CSA) has launched its National Outreach Program to encouraging university students to pursue careers in civil services, bridging the gap between academic institutions and Pakistan’s public administration.
He delivered an in-depth lecture tracing the history of civil services and briefed about the evolution of administrative governance by referencing Plato’s Philosopher King Theory.
He explained its influence on the British colonial structure that laid the foundations for Pakistan’s current civil services framework.
He explained that today’s structure comprises 12 service groups including Pakistan Administrative Service, Foreign Service of Pakistan and Police Service of Pakistan.
He said that youths are future of the nation. Hence, they are strongly encouraged to test their capabilities by appearing for the CSS (Central Superior Services) examinations, he added.
Responding to student queries, Khawaja addressed several pertinent topics including the distinction between Federal and provincial civil services, the quota system for armed forces personnel and the essential skills required to excel in CSS.
UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali urged the students to leave no stone unturned to sharpen their capabilities. It is a world of competition. Hardworking and innovative thinking patterns were essential to excel in the life, he added. He also advised the students to devote themselves for learning and sharpen their skills, which is grantee of a bright future.
Recent Stories
COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal
Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG
Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retai ..
Career counselling key to students’ success in digital age
Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for s ..
SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir
Man commits suicide over prolonged illness
Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advance ..
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..
99 suspects arrested last week
More Stories From Pakistan
-
COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal49 seconds ago
-
Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG1 minute ago
-
Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retains services of Air C ..1 minute ago
-
Career counselling key to students’ success in digital age1 minute ago
-
Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operations ..3 minutes ago
-
SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir3 minutes ago
-
Man commits suicide over prolonged illness3 minutes ago
-
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces7 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal7 minutes ago
-
99 suspects arrested last week7 minutes ago
-
CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir7 minutes ago
-
Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination7 minutes ago