Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Director General (DG) Civil Services academy (CSA) Lahore, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, has encouraged students to prepare themselves for competitive exams, not just for the sake of success but because the competition process itself would boost their creativity, improve their skills and make them more capable of facing challenges and contributing to national development.

He was addressed students at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while delivering a lecture titled “Career counseling for CSS aspirants”.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali was the guest of honor in the event organized by Civil Services Academy Lahore in collaboration with Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement UAF.

Farhan Aziz Khawaja said that Pakistan Civil Services Academy (CSA) has launched its National Outreach Program to encouraging university students to pursue careers in civil services, bridging the gap between academic institutions and Pakistan’s public administration.

He delivered an in-depth lecture tracing the history of civil services and briefed about the evolution of administrative governance by referencing Plato’s Philosopher King Theory.

He explained its influence on the British colonial structure that laid the foundations for Pakistan’s current civil services framework.

He explained that today’s structure comprises 12 service groups including Pakistan Administrative Service, Foreign Service of Pakistan and Police Service of Pakistan.

He said that youths are future of the nation. Hence, they are strongly encouraged to test their capabilities by appearing for the CSS (Central Superior Services) examinations, he added.

Responding to student queries, Khawaja addressed several pertinent topics including the distinction between Federal and provincial civil services, the quota system for armed forces personnel and the essential skills required to excel in CSS.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali urged the students to leave no stone unturned to sharpen their capabilities. It is a world of competition. Hardworking and innovative thinking patterns were essential to excel in the life, he added. He also advised the students to devote themselves for learning and sharpen their skills, which is grantee of a bright future.