Open Menu

Competitive Exams Can Change Life With Creative Thinking: CSA DG

Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 07:21 PM

Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG

Director General (DG) Civil Services Academy (CSA) Lahore, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, has encouraged students to prepare themselves for competitive exams, not just for the sake of success but because the competition process itself would boost their creativity, improve their skills and make them more capable of facing challenges and contributing to national development

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Director General (DG) Civil Services academy (CSA) Lahore, Farhan Aziz Khawaja, has encouraged students to prepare themselves for competitive exams, not just for the sake of success but because the competition process itself would boost their creativity, improve their skills and make them more capable of facing challenges and contributing to national development.

He was addressed students at University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) while delivering a lecture titled “Career counseling for CSS aspirants”.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali was the guest of honor in the event organized by Civil Services Academy Lahore in collaboration with Directorate of Financial Assistance and University Advancement UAF.

Farhan Aziz Khawaja said that Pakistan Civil Services Academy (CSA) has launched its National Outreach Program to encouraging university students to pursue careers in civil services, bridging the gap between academic institutions and Pakistan’s public administration.

He delivered an in-depth lecture tracing the history of civil services and briefed about the evolution of administrative governance by referencing Plato’s Philosopher King Theory.

He explained its influence on the British colonial structure that laid the foundations for Pakistan’s current civil services framework.

He explained that today’s structure comprises 12 service groups including Pakistan Administrative Service, Foreign Service of Pakistan and Police Service of Pakistan.

He said that youths are future of the nation. Hence, they are strongly encouraged to test their capabilities by appearing for the CSS (Central Superior Services) examinations, he added.

Responding to student queries, Khawaja addressed several pertinent topics including the distinction between Federal and provincial civil services, the quota system for armed forces personnel and the essential skills required to excel in CSS.

UAF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zulfiqar Ali urged the students to leave no stone unturned to sharpen their capabilities. It is a world of competition. Hardworking and innovative thinking patterns were essential to excel in the life, he added. He also advised the students to devote themselves for learning and sharpen their skills, which is grantee of a bright future.

Recent Stories

COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Mars ..

COAS Gen Asim Munir promoted to rank of Field Marshal

49 seconds ago
 Competitive exams can change life with creative th ..

Competitive exams can change life with creative thinking: CSA DG

1 minute ago
 Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COA ..

Historic victory in Marka-e-Haq: Govt promotes COAS to Field Marshal rank; retai ..

1 minute ago
 Career counselling key to students’ success in d ..

Career counselling key to students’ success in digital age

1 minute ago
 Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq ..

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for s ..

3 minutes ago
 SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal ..

SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir

3 minutes ago
Man commits suicide over prolonged illness

Man commits suicide over prolonged illness

3 minutes ago
 Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Eve ..

Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest

3 minutes ago
 Government College Women University Faisalabad (GC ..

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advance ..

4 minutes ago
 Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed For ..

Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces

7 minutes ago
 Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates Gener ..

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..

7 minutes ago
 99 suspects arrested last week

99 suspects arrested last week

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan