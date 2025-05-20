Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advancements

Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has approved academic advancements during its 12th Academic Council meeting held with GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen in the chair

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has approved academic advancements during its 12th Academic Council meeting held with GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen in the chair.

Senior academicians and officials from GCWUF and other institutions also participated in the meeting in addition to Ms. Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary (Universities) Higher education Department Punjab.

GCWUF Registrar Dr. Sadia Asim, who served as Secretary of the Academic Council, presented agenda items and the meeting after thorough discussed granted adoption of Coursera courses, implementation of HEC-revised curricula from 2025, approval of two new credit courses titled “Fehm-e-Quran-I” and “Fehm-e-Quran-II”, change in nomenclature from M.

Phil to MS and revision of credit hour requirements in addition to updates in course content, code series and alignment with the HEC Undergraduate Policy.

Concluding the meeting, the GCWUF Vice Chancellor thanked all members for their valuable input and said that GCWUF is committed to academic excellence.