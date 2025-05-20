Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) Approves Academic Advancements
Faizan Hashmi Published May 20, 2025 | 07:19 PM
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has approved academic advancements during its 12th Academic Council meeting held with GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen in the chair
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) has approved academic advancements during its 12th Academic Council meeting held with GCWUF Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Kanwal Ameen in the chair.
Senior academicians and officials from GCWUF and other institutions also participated in the meeting in addition to Ms. Zahida Azhar, Additional Secretary (Universities) Higher education Department Punjab.
GCWUF Registrar Dr. Sadia Asim, who served as Secretary of the Academic Council, presented agenda items and the meeting after thorough discussed granted adoption of Coursera courses, implementation of HEC-revised curricula from 2025, approval of two new credit courses titled “Fehm-e-Quran-I” and “Fehm-e-Quran-II”, change in nomenclature from M.
Phil to MS and revision of credit hour requirements in addition to updates in course content, code series and alignment with the HEC Undergraduate Policy.
Concluding the meeting, the GCWUF Vice Chancellor thanked all members for their valuable input and said that GCWUF is committed to academic excellence.
Recent Stories
Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for s ..
SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir
Man commits suicide over prolonged illness
Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advance ..
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..
99 suspects arrested last week
CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir
Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination
After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers
NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..
More Stories From Education
-
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advancements1 minute ago
-
KU awards 25 PhD, 45 MPhil, other degrees in various disciplines22 hours ago
-
Two day International conference concluded at SBBU23 hours ago
-
Balochistan Education Minister vows to eliminate cheating culture for interest of students5 days ago
-
Buledi congratulates candidates passed PCS, CSS examinations5 days ago
-
Education Dept appoints 90 male, female teachers in Panjgur5 days ago
-
DC Usta Muhammad emphasizes for elimination of cheating in exams5 days ago
-
VC FUUAST participates Kazan forum on Educating Future Academic Leaders6 days ago
-
Practical exams cancelled for 30 students after cell phones recovery6 days ago
-
College of Physicians and Surgeons Pakistan (CPSP) Part 1 exams started, 2,726 candidates participat ..8 days ago
-
DC reviews FA, FSc examination centers in Gandakha8 days ago
-
Meeting discusses improvement in quality of education in public sector schools8 days ago