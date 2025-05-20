- Home
- Pakistan
- Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operations ..
Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Commends Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan
Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 07:19 PM
Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to the security forces for eliminating India-backed Khawarij terrorists during successful operations conducted last night in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to the security forces for eliminating India-backed Khawarij terrorists during successful operations conducted last night in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.
He lauded the bravery and sacrifice of Sepoy Farhad Ali Turi and Sepoy Sabir Afridi who embraced martyrdom while courageously confronting the enemy. He stated that the nation will forever remember the supreme sacrifices of its valiant sons.
The speaker praised the security forces for foiling the nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored elements aiming to destabilize peace in Pakistan. He affirmed that the sacrifices of Sepoy Farhad Ali Turi and Sepoy Sabir Afridi, who stood their ground with remarkable valour, will never be forgotten.
Expressing heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the entire nation stands with the bereaved families in this moment of grief He added that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces in safeguarding the country’s peace and stability are a source of immense pride.
The speaker reiterated the nation's unwavering resolve in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that no one will be allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace and security.
He also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for the bereaved families.
Recent Stories
Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for s ..
SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir
Man commits suicide over prolonged illness
Pak mountaineer Wajid Ullah Nagri scales Mount Everest
Government College Women University Faisalabad (GCWUF) approves academic advance ..
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to ..
99 suspects arrested last week
CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir
Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination
After military win over India, Pakistan must focus on economic victory: speakers
NUST Open Houses showcase transformative student innovations and industry linkag ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operations ..1 minute ago
-
SAARC former President congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir1 minute ago
-
Man commits suicide over prolonged illness1 minute ago
-
Field Marshal dedicates honor to nation, Armed Forces5 minutes ago
-
Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi congratulates General Asim Munir on promotion to Field Marshal5 minutes ago
-
99 suspects arrested last week5 minutes ago
-
CM Murad welcomes Field Marshal promotion of Gen Asim Munir5 minutes ago
-
Muqam reaffirms support for Kashmiris right to self-determination5 minutes ago
-
DPO holds open court30 minutes ago
-
CPO orders strict security for Chinese nationals30 minutes ago
-
Commissioner terms anti-polio drive as national responsibility, vows zero tolerance for negligence31 minutes ago
-
Man kills wife31 minutes ago