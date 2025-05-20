Open Menu

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq Commends Security Forces For Successful Operations Against Terrorists In Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan

Sumaira FH Published May 20, 2025 | 07:19 PM

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq commends security forces for successful operations against terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan

Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to the security forces for eliminating India-backed Khawarij terrorists during successful operations conducted last night in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Speaker National Assembly (NA) Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has paid rich tribute to the security forces for eliminating India-backed Khawarij terrorists during successful operations conducted last night in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan.

He lauded the bravery and sacrifice of Sepoy Farhad Ali Turi and Sepoy Sabir Afridi who embraced martyrdom while courageously confronting the enemy. He stated that the nation will forever remember the supreme sacrifices of its valiant sons.

The speaker praised the security forces for foiling the nefarious designs of foreign-sponsored elements aiming to destabilize peace in Pakistan. He affirmed that the sacrifices of Sepoy Farhad Ali Turi and Sepoy Sabir Afridi, who stood their ground with remarkable valour, will never be forgotten.

Expressing heartfelt condolences and solidarity with the families of the martyrs Sardar Ayaz Sadiq said that the entire nation stands with the bereaved families in this moment of grief He added that the sacrifices of Pakistan’s security forces in safeguarding the country’s peace and stability are a source of immense pride.

The speaker reiterated the nation's unwavering resolve in the fight against terrorism, emphasizing that no one will be allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace and security.

He also prayed for the elevation of the martyrs’ ranks in the hereafter and for patience and strength for the bereaved families.

