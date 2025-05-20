Open Menu

SAARC Former President Congratulates Filed Marshal General Asim Munir

Muhammad Irfan Published May 20, 2025 | 07:19 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) SAARC Chamber of Commerce and Industry former President Iftikhar Ali Malik has extended heartfelt congratulations to Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on his historic elevation to the prestigious rank of Field Marshal.

In a statement issued here on Tuesday, he lauded General Asim Munir’s exceptional leadership and unwavering commitment to the defence of the motherland. He said the elevation is a well-deserved recognition of his strategic brilliance, valor, and successful efforts in delivering a decisive blow to the enemy while preserving Pakistan’s sovereignty, security, and territorial integrity.

He emphasized that General Asim Munir has played a pivotal role in protecting national interests, fostering peace and stability in the region, and demonstrating extraordinary resolve in countering both internal and external threats.

Under his command, he noted, the Pakistan Army has continued to uphold the highest standards of operational excellence, earning the trust and admiration of the nation through its professionalism and patriotic spirit.

The business community, he added, stands firmly behind the armed forces and expresses deep gratitude for their dedication and sacrifices. He expressed confidence that General Asim Munir’s elevation will further boost the morale of the armed forces and reinforce the country’s collective resolve to confront all challenges with unity and strength.

