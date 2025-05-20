99 suspects arrested last week

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2025) Police arrested 99 suspects including five proclaimed offenders last week.

A spokesman for Bahawalpur police said here that they had arrested 99 suspects among them were five proclaimed offenders. He said 24,490 gram hashish, 200 gram crystal ice and 5,000 gram cannabis were also recovered from them. Police also recovered weapons including 17 pistols, five rifles, two revolvers, a carbine and a gun.