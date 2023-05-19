UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan Directs Resolution Of Merged Districts TMAs Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2023 | 07:18 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan directs resolution of merged districts TMAs problems

Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has directed the concerned authorities to take concrete steps for immediate resolution of the problems being faced by the tehsil governments in merged districts and said that all the required staff including Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) will be posted in merged districts

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Muhammad Azam Khan has directed the concerned authorities to take concrete steps for immediate resolution of the problems being faced by the tehsil governments in merged districts and said that all the required staff including Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) will be posted in merged districts.

He issued these directives while talking to a13-member delegation of Tehsil Chairmen from the newly merged districts here on Friday.

Talking to the delegation, the chief minister said that resolution of public issues of tribal people is one of the top most priorities of care taker government adding that every Thursday has been reserved for tribal people to directly listen to their problems and take steps for their immediate resolution.

Besides, provincial caretaker ministers Hamid Shah and Manzoor Afridi, Secretary Local government Aamir Afaq were also present in the meeting.

The delegation informed the chief minister about the issues including unavailability of offices and other basic facilities for tehsil chairmen, shortage of Tehsil Municipal Officers (TMOs) and other staff in merged districts.

The delegates said that due to lack of staff in tehsil municipal administrations, the office work of local governments is suffering, adding that local government staff are also facing the issue of non-payment of salaries.

The tehsil chairmen requested the Chief Minister for provision of operational grants to TMAs of merged districts to make them sustainable as they are financially weak.

He also directed the quarters concerned to make arrangements for the offices of local government representatives in merged districts.

Muhammad Azam Khan said that the caretaker government is going all out to get the due rights of the province, particularly newly merged districts. 'the province is going through financial crunches as the situation gets better, merged districts will be funded on priority to address their long-standing deprivations," he concluded.

Related Topics

Resolution Shortage Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Care Taker Government Afridi All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

Stock markets mostly rise on US debt deal hope

11 minutes ago
 Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training ..

Pakistan wheelchair-bound cricket team's training camp for Asia Cup from Monday

13 minutes ago
 Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable ki ..

Project to lay 16,000 km long fiber optic cable kicks off

5 minutes ago
 TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

TEXPO-2023 scheduled to be held from May 26-28

5 minutes ago
 Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

Senator Qayyum presents his book to PM

5 minutes ago
 Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

Aimal Wali sees miserable fate of PTI

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.