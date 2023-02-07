UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Announces To Waive Tuition Fee For Kashmiri Students

Muhammad Irfan Published February 07, 2023 | 07:58 PM

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi announces to waive tuition fee for Kashmiri students

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced to waive off tuition fee of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab and said that 200 Kashmiri students would also be given laptops by the Punjab government

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Feb, 2023 ):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Tuesday announced to waive off tuition fee of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab and said that 200 Kashmiri students would also be given laptops by the Punjab government.

Talking to a delegation of Kashmiri students studying in Punjab who met him at the Chief Minister's Office, the CM asked the traffic police to issue driving licenses to Kashmiri students and stated that the Bank of Punjab would also be asked to open accounts of Kashmiri students.

Similarly, steps would be taken to fix the post-graduation quota for Kashmiri students enrolled in medical colleges and the prime minister would also be approached to resolve the visa issues of Kashmiri students, he added.

The students thanked the CM and appreciated the organization of events on Kashmir Solidarity Day.

The participants also offered prayers for the departed souls of earthquake victims in Turkiye and Syria.

Columnist Taufiq Butt said the hearts of every Pakistani beat for Kashmir and Kashmiris.

Provincial Minister for Information & Culture Aamir Mir, Minister for Specialized Healthcare and Medical Education Dr Javed Akram, secretary specialized healthcare, secretary information,VCs of King Edward Medical University and Fatima Jinnah Medical University, Vice PresidentPunjab Medical Association and others were also present.

