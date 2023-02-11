Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi formally launches CMIS

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Saturday took a mega step for e-governance as Cabinet Management Information System (CMIS) had been formally launched to hold Punjab Cabinet meetings.

The Punjab Cabinet meetings will be held paperless under CMIS.

Provincial Ministers and concerned officials will be issued Cabinet agenda under CMIS and the minutes of cabinet decisions will also be issued under CMIS. Caretaker CM Mohsin Naqvi chaired the fourth Cabinet meeting under Cabinet Management Information System(CMIS). The extra financial burden will be saved by holding paperless cabinet meetings.