Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi Visits Flour Distribution Centres In Sheikhupura

March 25, 2023

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi visits flour distribution centres in Sheikhupura

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit of two centers made for the provision of free flour at Sheikhupura on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2023 ):Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi made a surprise visit of two centers made for the provision of free flour at Sheikhupura on Saturday.

The citizens heaped a pile of complaints in the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) with regard to the registration process. The citizens complained that the registration process was very sluggish in the BISP centres, said a handout issued here.

The CM assured the citizens to redress their complaints and stated that he would talk with the Federal government and with the officials of BISP in this regard.

CM also reviewed provision of free flour arrangements at the centers. He inspected the citizens registration as well as flour distribution process. CM directed to further improve flour distribution and other arrangements at the centers.

Mohsin Naqvi asserted that the citizens should not face any sort of difficulty at the centers.

He also checked the weight of flour bags and stated that a family obtaining one flour bag would be given 20kg flour bag at the same time from 29th of March at the centers. He highlighted that the citizens would not only be provided relief but would also be saved from the inconvenience of visiting the centers time and again.

The chief minister apprised that a committee has been constituted to ease the registration process. He took a prompt action on the complaints of citizens and issued directions to the staff members on the spot.

Caretaker CM also visited the district headquarters (DHQ) hospital Sheikhupura and reviewed the medical facilities being provided to the citizens. He visited emergency ward and other sections of the hospitals to inspect the arrangements.

