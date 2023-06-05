Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi grieved over loss of lives

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a traffic accident near Phalia

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has expressed a deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of lives in a traffic accident near Phalia.

The caretaker CM extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved heirs.

He directed the administration to ensure provision of the best medical facilities to the injured.

Mohsin Naqvi said that legal action be taken against the negligent driver and sought a report from the administration to gain a comprehensive understanding of the circumstances surrounding the incident.