Caretaker CM condoles loss of human lives in Bahawalnagar accident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi expressed his deep sense of sorrow and grief over the loss of precious human lives in a traffic accident near Bahawalnagar.

He expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolence with the heirs of the deceased and directed the administration to provide best treatment facilities to the injured persons. The CM also sought a report from the administration about the accident.