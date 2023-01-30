UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister For Communication And Works, Excise, Taxation And Narcotics Control Bilal Afzal Visits Kalma Chowk Remodelling Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 30, 2023 | 08:17 PM

Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Bilal Afzal visits Kalma Chowk Remodelling Project

Caretaker Minister for Communication and Works, Excise, Taxation and Narcotics Control Bilal Afzal on Monday visited the under construction Kalma Chowk Remodelling Project on Central Business District Boulevard (CBD).

The Caretaker Minister reviewed the progress regarding the ongoing construction work on the project, and expressed satisfaction over the pace of work. The CBD Executive Director (Technical) Riaz Hussain informed about the progress of the construction work.

On this occasion, the Caretaker Minister directed the administration of CBD Punjab to utilize all resources for timely completion of the project.

Bilal Afzal also directed to complete the relocation of WASA and LESCO facilities at the earliest as well as ensure safety arrangements at the excavation sites.

He said that providing relief to people was the government's top priority.

He said that all the relevant departments had to work together for the timely completion of the project. He said that out of 2100 project, 2000 had been completed. The work on the roof of the underpass would also be completed soon.

Bilal Afzal said that CBD Punjab administration and City Traffic Police were working together to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

