UrduPoint.com

Caretaker Minister Visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 15, 2023 | 09:23 PM

Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Haji Fazal Elahi has directed steps to complete Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project to ensure availability of water to farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Haji Fazal Elahi has directed steps to complete Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project to ensure availability of water to farmers.

He expressed these views during his visit to Swabi where he reviewed Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project. He inspected ongoing work at Chota Lahor section of Pehur High Level Canal and expressed his satisfaction with quality of work.

The caretaker minister also visited Project Directorate of Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project. He was informed about cost, utility, progress and problems faced by the Pehur High Canal Extension Project.

He was briefed that 22000 acres of land would be irrigated by the project and its estimated cost is rupees 14938 million. He was told that project would be completed by December 2024 and Shah Mansoor, Jhangi Dher, Panj Pir, Kunda Meera, Lahor, Jalsai and Anbar areas of Nowshera and Swabi would benefit from the project.

Later, Provincial Minister and Project Director Sardar Zafar inspected ongoing work at various places on Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project. He also visited Swabi Irrigation Division and reviewed construction work of newly built mosque.

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Water Meera Visit Chota Progress Nowshera Swabi December Mosque From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million

Recent Stories

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

20 illegal commercial buildings sealed

4 minutes ago
 Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

Chopra wants Pak-India series as part of WTC

57 seconds ago
 Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to d ..

Man using hands-free on railway track crushed to death

59 seconds ago
 Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

Senate continues debate on budget 2023-24

1 minute ago
 Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Unti ..

Romania Wants Ban on Ukrainian Grain Extended Until December 31 - Minister of Ag ..

1 minute ago
 US Senators Officially Introduce Bill to Seize, Tr ..

US Senators Officially Introduce Bill to Seize, Transfers Russian Assets to Ukra ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.