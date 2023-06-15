Caretaker minister visits Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Haji Fazal Elahi has directed steps to complete Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project to ensure availability of water to farmers

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jun, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister for Irrigation, Haji Fazal Elahi has directed steps to complete Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project to ensure availability of water to farmers.

He expressed these views during his visit to Swabi where he reviewed Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project. He inspected ongoing work at Chota Lahor section of Pehur High Level Canal and expressed his satisfaction with quality of work.

The caretaker minister also visited Project Directorate of Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project. He was informed about cost, utility, progress and problems faced by the Pehur High Canal Extension Project.

He was briefed that 22000 acres of land would be irrigated by the project and its estimated cost is rupees 14938 million. He was told that project would be completed by December 2024 and Shah Mansoor, Jhangi Dher, Panj Pir, Kunda Meera, Lahor, Jalsai and Anbar areas of Nowshera and Swabi would benefit from the project.

Later, Provincial Minister and Project Director Sardar Zafar inspected ongoing work at various places on Pehur High Level Canal Extension Project. He also visited Swabi Irrigation Division and reviewed construction work of newly built mosque.