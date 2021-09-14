Cases registered against six shopkeepers

Saddar Pasrur police registered cases against six shopkeepers for selling food items at higher than the government-fixed rates

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Sep, 2021 ) :Saddar Pasrur police registered cases against six shopkeepers for selling food items at higher than the government-fixed rates.

The police conducted raids at Dadu Bajwa, Suhawa, Moosapur on the report of special magistrate Rana Abdullah and found shopkeepers Babar, Arshad, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammad Akram, Aqeel and Tariq Mehmood selling food items at exorbitant rates.

Police registered cases against them.