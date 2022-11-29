UrduPoint.com

Cases Registered Against Three For Burning Residues

Sumaira FH Published November 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

Cases registered against three for burning residues

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2022 ) :The district administration registered cases against three accused for burning paddy residues during a crackdown for causing smog.

A focal person of the district administration said operations were conducted by Assistant Commissioner Salman Zafar, agriculture department and revenue teams in different areas of tehsil Pasrur.

He said cases were registered against Muhammed Aslam, Intizar Ahmed and Muhammad Bootain Sadar Pasrur and Badiana police stations for burning paddy residues.

More Stories From Pakistan

