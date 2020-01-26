Castaldo assures Ch Sarwar of EU help to Kashmiris, Indian Muslims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has contacted European Union (EU) Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo, who assured him of effective role of the European Parliament in stopping India's atrocious policies and actions against Indian Muslims and Kashmiris.

According to a communique, issued by Governor's House here, Sarwar said "European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo assured me that European Parliament will not keep mum over atrocities being perpetrated against Kashmiris and Indian Muslims, and India will be forced to ensure provision of basic human rights to Indian Muslims and Kashmiris and stop its tyrannies immediately." Sarwar added that his meetings with European Parliament members in Europe during November and December 2019 as well as Castaldo visit to Pakistan were now bearing fruit as 154 members under the leadership of Fabio Massimo Castaldo had prepared and signed a resolution against controversial Citizenship Act of India, worst violations of human rights of Indian Muslims and people of occupied Kashmir.

The resolution, he mentioned, would be presented in the European Parliament for approval at Brussels. "This resolution is a major success of Pakistan against India on diplomatic front," he observed.

The governor said, "I am in constant liaison with European Parliament Vice President Fabio Massimo Castaldo and other members of European Parliament for passage of this resolution. I am sure that In-Sha-Allah, this resolution will be passed and real face of India will once again be exposed to world community." He said that there was no doubt in it that controversial Indian Citizenship Act was the worst human rights violation and tantamount to carnage of humanity, assuring that every Pakistan till his last drop of blood would stand with his brethren in occupied Kashmir and Muslims in India.