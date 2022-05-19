Cattle markets to be set up for Eid-ul-Azha

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has decided to set up a 10-day cattle market at Latifabad No. 10 and Preetabad in connection with Eid-ul-Azha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has decided to set up a 10-day cattle market at Latifabad No. 10 and Preetabad in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a statement issued by HMC on Thursday, 10-day cattle markets will be set up at Mir Ali Latifabad No.

10 and Mehran Ground in Preetabad in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

In addition to the above mentioned markets, legal action will be taken against those who would set up illegal cattle markets, statement said.