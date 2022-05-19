UrduPoint.com

Cattle Markets To Be Set Up For Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2022 | 11:10 PM

Cattle markets to be set up for Eid-ul-Azha

The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has decided to set up a 10-day cattle market at Latifabad No. 10 and Preetabad in connection with Eid-ul-Azha

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :The Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (HMC) has decided to set up a 10-day cattle market at Latifabad No. 10 and Preetabad in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

According to a statement issued by HMC on Thursday, 10-day cattle markets will be set up at Mir Ali Latifabad No.

10 and Mehran Ground in Preetabad in connection with Eid-ul-Azha.

In addition to the above mentioned markets, legal action will be taken against those who would set up illegal cattle markets, statement said.

Related Topics

Hyderabad Market

Recent Stories

Delegation of lawyers' leaders calls on Prime Mini ..

Delegation of lawyers' leaders calls on Prime Minister

10 seconds ago
 Hajj Organizers Association presents recommendatio ..

Hajj Organizers Association presents recommendations for Hajj package

11 seconds ago
 Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Packag ..

Biden Announces Another $100Mln Ukraine Aid Package to Includes More Artillery, ..

13 seconds ago
 Pb govt shows resolve to deal with diarrhea, chole ..

Pb govt shows resolve to deal with diarrhea, cholera on emergency basis

15 seconds ago
 Iran Offers to Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine

Iran Offers to Mediate Between Russia, Ukraine

5 minutes ago
 WADA Chief Says Too Early to Decide If RUSADA Will ..

WADA Chief Says Too Early to Decide If RUSADA Will Be Discussed in November Boar ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.