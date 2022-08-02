UrduPoint.com

CBSE Textbook Exposes Reality Over IIOJK As Not A Part Of India

Sumaira FH Published August 02, 2022 | 09:03 PM

CBSE textbook exposes reality over IIOJK as not a part of India

A fresh controversy gripped India when a Twitter handle yesterday posted the cover page of a Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), Class 10 French textbook, showing the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as not an integral part of India

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Aug, 2022 ) :A fresh controversy gripped India when a Twitter handle yesterday posted the cover page of a Central board of Secondary education (CBSE), Class 10 French textbook, showing the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) as not an integral part of India.

According to Indian media, the Twitter handle 'Legal Rights Observatory- LRO' or @LegalLro claims to be an NGO which carries out legal activism in the national interest and has over 47,000 followers, posted "Hey @cbseindia29 is this true? Don't U recognize Jammu n Kashmir as integral part of India? Later, it went on to tag Indian Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and Home Minister Amit Shah.

The leading Indian media highlighted that NCERT dropped several topics from textbooks of Classes 6 to 12 in an effort to rationalise the syllabus for the academic session 2022-23 to ease the load on students because of the Covid-19 disruption in the last two years.

Under Modi government's Hindutva policies, references to the 2022 Gujarat Riots, the Cold War, and Mughal courts were also dropped from the Class 12 textbook.

Small and large sections and entire chapters were removed on a variety of topics spanning from facets of politics to climate and environment to psychology and socialism, the media reported.

However, according to observers, the publication of such text exposed reality about Indian government's false claim over the internationally recognized disputed territory.

Related Topics

India Riots Education Twitter Jammu Dharmendra Media From Government

Recent Stories

KP Assembly offered Fateha for Army Officials mart ..

KP Assembly offered Fateha for Army Officials martyred in helicopter crash

32 seconds ago
 Administrator reviews civic facilities around Imam ..

Administrator reviews civic facilities around Imambargahs, routes of procession

34 seconds ago
 DC inspects security on routes of mourning process ..

DC inspects security on routes of mourning processions

35 seconds ago
 PTA notifies increase in fares of diesel consuming ..

PTA notifies increase in fares of diesel consuming vehicles

37 seconds ago
 Govt to take action on foreign funding case after ..

Govt to take action on foreign funding case after recommendation from law expert ..

4 minutes ago
 Sindh cabinet approves establishment of SEECA for ..

Sindh cabinet approves establishment of SEECA for energy conservation

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.