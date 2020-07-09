UrduPoint.com
CCPO Directs To Upgrade Liberty Police Facilitation Center

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

CCPO directs to upgrade Liberty police facilitation center

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2020 ) :Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Zulfiqar Hameed on Thursday directed to upgrade the block of Liberty Police Facilitation Center in Gulberg and Driving Testing Center in Defence.

He directed to increase the number of counters keeping in view the convenience of the citizens, adding that best seating arrangements, water and washroom facility besides parking should also be arranged.

Zulfiqar Hameed said that public service would promote community policing, adding that people could get police services under one roof without any hassle.

More Stories From Pakistan

