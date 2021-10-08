CCPO listens to grievances of people during open court

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Capital City Police Officer Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar on Friday held an Open Court at Gulshan Ravi Iqbal Town Division and listened to the complaints and grievances of the people.

SP Operations Iqbal Town Division Dr Raza Tanveer, SP Investigation Tahir Maqsood, all SDPOs, SHOs, Incharge Investigation, citizens and complainants were present in the open court.

The complainants raised various issues and the CCPO on the spot, directed the concerned police officers for immediate redress of their grievances.

Responding to the complaint of a citizen in open court, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar issued orders to immediately suspend and close to line the incharge picket Riwaz Garden Nadeem Gujjar.

The commander Lahore police also suspended ASI investigation police station Nawankot for taking bribe in investigation of a case as well as demanding gifts.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar issued warning to the incharge investigation Nawankot for poor performance. An old citizen presented flowers bouquet to CCPO during open court as expression of gratitude for retrieval of his occupied land from land grabbers.

While talking with the people, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said, the sole responsibility of police force was to provide lawful support to the people facing any difficulties and every police officer and official should serve the humanity with the spirit to render best possible services and ensure safety of life and property of the public, he added.

The genuine problems of the people should be solved at police station level on priority basis, however doors his office were round the clock open to every complainant for provision of justice, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar maintained.

He directed all SPs of investigation and operations wing to listen to the grievances of citizens from 4 p.m till 6 p.m on daily basis.

The CCPO also directed SDPOs, SHOs and incharge investigation to listen to the problems of citizens on daily basis from 3 p.m to 6 p.m at their offices with out a failure.

He directed the police officers not to delay in registration of FIRs in crimes against persons and properties and ensure investigation of cases on merit so that the criminals could be convicted by courts according to their misdeeds.

All the senior officers of Lahore including DIGs, SSPs and SPs held open courts on Friday in different areas of the city to directly listen to the complaints of citizens at their doorsteps.