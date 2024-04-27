Open Menu

CCPO Vows To Eliminate Online Gambling

Faizan Hashmi Published April 27, 2024 | 05:00 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2024) Lahore police is actively pursuing action against elements involved in conventional and online gambling in connection with the Pakistan-New Zealand T20 cricket series.

This year, during various operations against gamblers, 423 cases have been registered, leading to the arrest of 1863 suspects. Additionally, a recovery exceeding Rs5.4 million has been made from the apprehended individuals.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Bilal Siddique Kamyana issued directives to further intensify crackdowns on conventional and online gambling dens, instructing officers to conduct intelligence-based operations and take stern action individuals involved in online gambling businesses.

He emphasized the need for utilizing Information Technology to curb online gambling and urged to keep vigilance on social media accounts and applications promoting online betting.

The CCPO reaffirmed the commitment to bring to justice anti-social elements involved in online gambling describing it as a societal curse and advising parents to keep their children away from it. He urged citizens to play a positive role in building a society free from gambling and other crimes.

