CCTV Cameras Activated In 3 Nowshera Police Stations

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Sun 24th January 2021 | 08:50 PM

CCTV cameras activated in 3 Nowshera Police Stations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2021 ) :The CCTV cameras system has been activated in three police stations of Nowshera while such system would be activated in other police stations soon.

This was told to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi during a briefing at Police Line Nowshera on Sunday.

District Police Officer (DPO), Captain (Retd) Najmul Hasnain and other senior police officials were also present on the occasion.

During visit, the provincial police chief inspected the system of CCTV cameras installed at police stations for the monitoring lockups and offices of Station House Officers (SHOs) and Muharars.

The IGP was told that the cameras installed in the three police stations are directly linked with office and monitoring room of the DPO Office as well as with the Central Police Office (CPO).

On this occasion, he was presented a practical display of the monitoring of lockups, offices of Muharar and SHOs of police stations through showing a direct footage.

Later, the IGP Dr. Sanaullah Abbasi visited Police Station Nowshera Kalan and inspected cameras installed there. He visited different sections of the police station and checked record. He also inquired about working from police personnel and heard their problems.

Speaking on the occasion, the IGP KP said that besides, the attitude of police and timely relief, each act inside police stations would be monitored through cameras. These steps, he said would help address public complaints at police station level and abolish alleged torture in lockup.

He said that KP Police is making efforts to provide maximum relief to people through utilizing modern technology.

Earlier, on arrival at Police Line Nowshera, smart contingent of police presented guard of honour to him.

