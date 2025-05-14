M-Tag mandatory on M-5 Motorway: SP

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Sector Commander SP Rana Sarfraz has said that entry of vehicles without M-Tag on M-5 Motorway is banned to reduce traffic delays and air pollution.

He said 50% extra toll will be charged from vehicles without M-Tag, and 25% extra from those with low balance.

Briefing officers at all toll plazas are guiding drivers on M-Tag registration, which requires a CNIC and mobile number. Public cooperation is vital for safe travel and cleaner roads, he added.