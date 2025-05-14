M-Tag Mandatory On M-5 Motorway: SP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 10:47 PM
Sector Commander SP Rana Sarfraz has said that entry of vehicles without M-Tag on M-5 Motorway is banned to reduce traffic delays and air pollution
Khanewal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Sector Commander SP Rana Sarfraz has said that entry of vehicles without M-Tag on M-5 Motorway is banned to reduce traffic delays and air pollution.
He said 50% extra toll will be charged from vehicles without M-Tag, and 25% extra from those with low balance.
Briefing officers at all toll plazas are guiding drivers on M-Tag registration, which requires a CNIC and mobile number. Public cooperation is vital for safe travel and cleaner roads, he added.
Recent Stories
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Mu ..
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 17
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development
CDD, GTVC discuss exploration of renewal energy initiatives
KATI welcomes power tariff reduction for industries in Karachi
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana
One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala
East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation
Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime
Body of man recovered from well
M-Tag mandatory on M-5 Motorway: SP
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PTI founder to get relief from courts: Federal Minister for Climate Change Dr Musadik Malik6 minutes ago
-
Jinnah House attack case: Jail trial adjourned until May 176 minutes ago
-
President visits CMH, inquires after health of injured6 minutes ago
-
CDA Board approves Margalla Enclave Phase II development6 minutes ago
-
Police arrest 3 drug peddlers, recover marijuana19 minutes ago
-
One labourer killed, two injured as roof collapses in Burewala19 minutes ago
-
East police arrest notorious drug dealer in major operation19 minutes ago
-
Cases registered against two policemen involved in organized crime19 minutes ago
-
Body of man recovered from well3 minutes ago
-
M-Tag mandatory on M-5 Motorway: SP3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Electric Power Supply Company cracks down on power thieves3 minutes ago
-
Sukkur Police Crack Down on Narcotics3 minutes ago