CDA chairman formed committee to resolve Industrial Area issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2022 ) :Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Aamer Ahmed Ali Thursday formed a committee under the supervision of Director General works to address Industrial Area problems in a speedy way.

A focal person was also nominated to monitor and coordinate with the CDA management about the quality and progress of work being carried out at Industrial Area. The committee will meet every fortnight to review progress to the work.

A delegation from representatives of Industrial Area held a meeting with the authority's chairman, the other day and discussed issues faced by the business community.

The CDA chairman assured traders of full cooperation in resolving their issues and said the incumbent management has taken multiple steps to promote business-friendly environment in the Federal capital.

Member planning and other relevant officers of the authority were also present on the occasion.

He apprised the delegation about removal of encroachment from pathways in business centres, parking lots and other measures being taken for welfare of business community.

The Chairman on request of traders directed the departments concerned to improve road infrastructure including two portion of dry port in sector I-9 and I-10. He instructed to address parking issues of heavy vehicles at the area.

The traders appreciated the efforts of CDA chairman especially development work at Islamabad Model Town Humak and expressed the hope that the sincere efforts of the authority will have a positive impacts on business and economy.