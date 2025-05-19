CDA Clarifies Tayyip Erdogan Interchange Maintenance Was Routine Work
Muhammad Irfan Published May 19, 2025 | 01:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday clarified that recent maintenance work on the Tayyip Erdogan Interchange (F-8) was a routine and planned activity, dismissing concerns raised on social media.
The authority confirmed that the work has been completed, with full access restored by Sunday evening to minimize disruption.
“This maintenance was part of our standard quality assurance protocols to ensure the interchange’s long-term durability and safety,” the CDA stated. “Public safety and infrastructure quality remain our top priorities.
”
The interchange is now fully operational, and the CDA assured citizens that such measures demonstrate their proactive approach to infrastructure upkeep. “We remain committed to delivering high-quality projects and maintaining the public’s trust in our work,” the statement added.
The CDA emphasized that regular maintenance is essential for sustaining the city’s infrastructure and preventing future issues. No further disruptions are expected at the interchange.
The authority urged citizens to rely on official updates and avoid speculation based on social media reports.
