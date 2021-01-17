UrduPoint.com
CDA Formulates Low Cost Traffic Management Plans To Maintain Traffic Flow

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sun 17th January 2021 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration has formulated low cost traffic management plans to maintain traffic flow and control accidents in the city.

Work on these projects will be started within a week with the help of MPO, said a press release.

According to details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) has planned to set up several low cost traffic management projects to maintain traffic flow in the city during rush hours.

In the first phase, work will be started on Nazimuddin Road, 7th Avenue and Serena Chowk to maintain the flow of traffic.

The said project will be completed by using the missionary and equipment of its own MPO department.

A few days ago, the management of CDA has issued instructions to work on the project using its capabilities.

The planing department has issued designs for 7th Avenue on Nazimuddin Road, two places with high flow of traffic.

According to the newly designed traffic plan, free lanes will be constructed at the said place, while the lanes will also be widened to maintain the flow of traffic.

It is pertinent to mention here that, these places have the highest traffic congestion which often leads to accidents. Appropriate sign boards will also be set up at the said place.

The second design has been prepared for Serena Chowk. The work on these projects will be started in a week. After completion of these projects, traffic system in the Federal capital will be improved.

