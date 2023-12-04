CDA grants approval for CCP building plan

The Design Vetting Committee of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday granted formal approval for the building plan of the Competition Commission of Pakistan, which definitely marks a new era for the CCP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2023) The Design Vetting Committee of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Monday granted formal approval for the building plan of the Competition Commission of Pakistan, which definitely marks a new era for the CCP.

The construction of new the building will eventually enable CCP to further expand its operations within its current budget across other cities innthe wake of surging costs of rent, utilities, and staff hiring, due to inflation, said an official of CCP.

In year 2018, the CDA had allocated plots, spanning 5.5 kanals in Sector G-10/4, Mauve Area to CCP. The building plan did counter the roadblocks, thus delaying the entire project for two years.

The proposed building plan reflects a future-oriented design, encompassing state-of-the-art office spaces. This features a dedicated hearing room, an information resource centre, and a crèche facility tailored for female employee --- an embodiment of CCP's commitment to fostering a modern and inclusive workspace.