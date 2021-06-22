CDA kicks off massive drive for planting 6 mln floral saplings

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday formally kicked off its massive floral plantation drive as its Environment Wing had prepared as many as six million saplings for the purpose.

According to a senior official of the CDA's Environment Wing, a comprehensive strategy was put in place for executing the initiative aimed at enhancing beauty of the Capital, in addition to its green cover.

He said multiple teams were in field to carry out flowering work along major avenues, roads, squares, streets, parks and intersections to bloom Islamabad with beautiful flowers.

The process of planting summer flowers on major highways across the city was underway, he said adding seasonal flowers would be planted in parks of the city.

Similarly, beds of various designs were prepared on constitution avenue, 7th Avenue, Zoo Chowk, Margalla Road and other major roads, he noted.

To a query, he said the initiative was taken in line with the directions of the CDA management which tasked the Environment Wing to plant six millions flower saplings in shortest possible time.

The official said the volunteers and students of universities, schools and colleges would be engaged in the plantation drive of upcoming rainy season.

\395