UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Kicks Off Massive Drive For Planting 6 Mln Floral Saplings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 47 seconds ago Tue 22nd June 2021 | 03:50 PM

CDA kicks off massive drive for planting 6 mln floral saplings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday formally kicked off its massive floral plantation drive as its Environment Wing had prepared as many as six million saplings for the purpose.

According to a senior official of the CDA's Environment Wing, a comprehensive strategy was put in place for executing the initiative aimed at enhancing beauty of the Capital, in addition to its green cover.

He said multiple teams were in field to carry out flowering work along major avenues, roads, squares, streets, parks and intersections to bloom Islamabad with beautiful flowers.

The process of planting summer flowers on major highways across the city was underway, he said adding seasonal flowers would be planted in parks of the city.

Similarly, beds of various designs were prepared on constitution avenue, 7th Avenue, Zoo Chowk, Margalla Road and other major roads, he noted.

To a query, he said the initiative was taken in line with the directions of the CDA management which tasked the Environment Wing to plant six millions flower saplings in shortest possible time.

The official said the volunteers and students of universities, schools and colleges would be engaged in the plantation drive of upcoming rainy season.

\395

Related Topics

Islamabad Road Capital Development Authority Million

Recent Stories

TECNO to delight all fans with another Photowalk t ..

1 minute ago

Mattar Al Tayer receives International Olympic Com ..

32 minutes ago

Together, we thrive.

44 minutes ago

Health deptt resumes coronavirus vaccination

6 minutes ago

China's Heilongjiang sees foreign trade rise 10 pc ..

6 minutes ago

Rain continues to blight World Test final

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.