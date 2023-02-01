UrduPoint.com

CDA Launches Operation Against Encroachments

Muhammad Irfan Published February 01, 2023 | 11:19 PM

CDA launches operation against encroachments

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) launched operations in different parts of Islamabad to remove encroachments at the development sites

Following the directions of the CDA Chairman Noor-ul -Amin, the concerned authorities launched an operation at Bara Kahu on Tuesday night to avoid any traffic hindrance and removed several illegal sign boards, stalls and counters.

Similarly, another operation was carried out at the GT road, Chungi 26 under the supervision of DG enforcement Shah Jahan who removed hundreds of fruit stalls across both sides of the road and seized the goods of seven trucks as well.

After that, the encroachments at Kandhara Enclave, under the supervision of DG Enforcement and Assistant Commissioner Saniyah Hamid Pasha, 15 rooms, 2 kitchens, 5 washrooms and 20 shops, including a tire shop and 13 heavy machineries were also demolished.

On the other hand, one truckload of goods was seized by removing the encroachments from both sides of the road at Lehtrar Road.

