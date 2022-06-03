UrduPoint.com

CDA Procures 10 Vehicles For Environment Wing

Umer Jamshaid Published June 03, 2022 | 10:00 PM

CDA procures 10 vehicles for environment wing

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has procured 10 loader rickshaws to enhance capacity of the environment wing

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jun, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has procured 10 loader rickshaws to enhance capacity of the environment wing.

The vehicles will help the department in quick transportation of plants and horticulture tools as well as timely removal of green waste from parks and green areas, said its spokesman on Friday.

The loader rickshaws were painted in green color representing the Clean and Green Islamabad theme.

He said the initiative was aimed at strengthening the productivity of field staff in public parks and also in green areas.

CDA Chairman Aamer Ali Ahmed accorded approval to purchase 10 more tractors and two water bozers to uplift the maintenance standard of soft landscaping and flourish the green characters of the city, the spokesman informed.

It may be noted that in order to make the Federal capital more green and attractive, the CDA environment wing had started planting trees on various central highways, connecting roads, slopes along roads and canals, green belts and other parks across the city to improve the air quality.

