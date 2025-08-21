Open Menu

SAPM Haroon Holds Meeting On National Industrial Policy

Sumaira FH Published August 21, 2025 | 09:39 PM

SAPM Haroon holds meeting on National Industrial Policy

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday held a high level meeting to discuss the contours of the upcoming National Industrial Policy

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Thursday held a high level meeting to discuss the contours of the upcoming National Industrial Policy.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Finance and Revenue Muhammad Aurangzeb, Minister for Power Division Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari, Chairman FBR, and the Governor of the State Bank of Pakistan, said a news release.

During the meeting, detailed deliberations were held on reducing the cost of power, promoting green energy, upgrading the transmission and distribution network, and ensuring sustainable growth of the industrial sector.

SAPM Haroon said under the vision of Prime Minister, the National Industrial Policy will serve as a catalyst for industrial growth and enhanced exports.

He emphasized that the policy has prepared in consultation with both public and private stakeholders and provides a comprehensive package addressing key industrial challenges.

SAPM highlighted that the policy includes the revival of sick industrial units, improved access to credit, measures to counter undue harassment by government authorities, and reforms in bankruptcy laws.

He further announced that a National Industrial Revival Commission would be established to oversee implementation and provide a redressal mechanism for complaints.

To facilitate investors and strengthen confidence, SAPM underscored that contract enforcement would be ensured. He also noted that, inspired by the Chinese model, one-window services will be introduced in Special Economic Zones (SEZs) to streamline industrial operations.

Meanwhile, Sardar Awais Ahmad Khan Leghari underlined that reforms in the power sector will significantly reduce costs and provide much-needed relief to industries.

"Improved energy infrastructure and greater reliance on green energy will not only lower production costs but also ensure environmental protection", he remarked.

Awais said the policy provides a critical five-year framework that will stabilize industries on sustainable foundations, spur industrial growth, and create new employment opportunities.

