Commissioner Malakand visits flood affected areas to assess damages

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Commissioner Malakand Division, Abid Wazir on Thursday conducted a detailed visit to areas affected by recent rains and floods, including Makan Bagh, Mula Baba, Mingora and adjacent locations to assess damages.

He was accompanied by Deputy Commissioner Swat Salim Jan Marwat, Additional Deputy Commissioner Numan Ali Shah, WSSC Swat, and other relevant department officials.

The commissioner reviewed relief and rehabilitation activities and met with flood victims to understand their problems and issues. He directed the concerned officials to take immediate measures to resolve the public's difficulties.

Talking to the media, commissioner said that recent rains and floods have affected most districts of Malakand Division including District Buner, Swat, Shangla and Bajaur.

He said that relief and rehabilitation efforts are underway in all districts and all relevant departments are working together. He stated that most roads in Mingora have been opened for traffic while the Makan Bagh and Mula Baba road would be opened by this evening.

Provision of clean drinking water has been completed ninety percent and work on restoring two major water supply schemes is also underway. Similarly, electricity restoration in the mentioned areas has been 80 percent completed and complete restoration would be ensured soon.

He said that people are voluntarily participating in debris removal and cleaning efforts alongside concerned departments.

He appreciated significant involvement of public, Pakistan Army, NDMA, PDMA, welfare organizations and other institutions in relief and rehabilitation activities.

He stated that provincial government is providing Rs. 2 million compensation to the families of those who lost their lives in recent rains and floods. Surveys are also underway to assess damages to homes, shops, crops, livestock, and other losses. After the survey is completed, the affected people would be provided assistance according to the provincial government's directives.