LWMC Initiates Cleanliness Operation At Hudiara Drain

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 09:39 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) has initiated a large-scale cleanliness operation at the Hudiara Drain to address sewerage and waste clearance issues faced by residents and industries in surrounding areas.

According to LWMC sources here on Thursday

over 160 additional LWMC workers along with heavy machinery had been deployed for the cleaning operation.

LWMC teams carried out waste clearance activities at Mono Factory, Gujjumata, Rajput Farm House, Stop No 47 and Bhobtian Chowk. Desilting work was also under way near WASA Office, PSO Pump and Truck Adda.

The LWMC enforcement teams also conducted awareness drives with local residents and industrial workers, sensitising them about the hazards of illegal dumping and warning of possible legal action.

LWMC CEO Babar Sahib Din said that under the “Suthra Punjab” initiative, the company has set a target of making all major drains in Lahore zero-waste in order to keep the sewerage system fully functional.

He said that sanitation workers were not only deployed for street and road cleaning but also for drain clearance.

He urged citizens to cooperate with LWMC by disposing of waste in bins instead of drains, open plots or roads. For complaints, citizens may contact LWMC helpline 1139 or social media platforms.

