Minister Satisfies With Transparency In Entry Test For Hearing Impaired College
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Thursday visited the Special Education Complex and reviewed arrangements for the entry test of the Hearing Impaired College. A total of 41 candidates participated in this test.
On this occasion, the provincial minister met with students, teachers, and relevant staff, and appreciated the transparent and fair conduct of the test. The minister also endorsed the important government decision to upgrade the Gulbahar Hearing Impaired school to the college level in order to provide better educational opportunities to special students.
He further announced measures to make the higher education section of the Special Education Complex more active and stronger. During his visit, Syed Qasim Ali Shah also planted a sapling under the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign in the Special Education Complex.
On the occasion, he stated that a green environment and healthy education are interlinked, and the government is prioritizing such initiatives for a sustainable and better future.
