Open Menu

Minister Satisfies With Transparency In Entry Test For Hearing Impaired College

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 21, 2025 | 08:50 PM

Minister satisfies with transparency in entry test for Hearing Impaired College

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Social Welfare, Special Education, and Women Empowerment, Syed Qasim Ali Shah on Thursday visited the Special Education Complex and reviewed arrangements for the entry test of the Hearing Impaired College. A total of 41 candidates participated in this test.

On this occasion, the provincial minister met with students, teachers, and relevant staff, and appreciated the transparent and fair conduct of the test. The minister also endorsed the important government decision to upgrade the Gulbahar Hearing Impaired school to the college level in order to provide better educational opportunities to special students.

He further announced measures to make the higher education section of the Special Education Complex more active and stronger. During his visit, Syed Qasim Ali Shah also planted a sapling under the ongoing monsoon tree plantation campaign in the Special Education Complex.

On the occasion, he stated that a green environment and healthy education are interlinked, and the government is prioritizing such initiatives for a sustainable and better future.

Recent Stories

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, ..

Mohammed Al Sharqi receives Minister of Education, reviews preparations for new ..

3 hours ago
 Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Wom ..

Ministry of Economy & Tourism participates in 'Women’s Economic Dialogue' in C ..

3 hours ago
 US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

US, EU agree on framework for reciprocal trade

3 hours ago
 Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stabl ..

Masdar receives ‘AA-’ credit rating with stable outlook by S&P Global Rating ..

3 hours ago
 Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ..

Mohamed bin Zayed Award for Best Teacher launches ‘Executive Educational Excel ..

4 hours ago
 MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire ..

MBRF launches Knowledge Lounge in Egypt to inspire Arab readers

4 hours ago
Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ..

Perpetrators of 9th May will have to face law: DG ISPR

4 hours ago
 Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd A ..

Department of Government Enablement launches 2nd Abu Dhabi Effortless Customer E ..

6 hours ago
 5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamc ..

5.6-magnitude earthquake strikes off Russia's Kamchatka Peninsula

6 hours ago
 GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerod ..

GCAA issues new civil aviation regulation on Aerodrome Crisis Management

6 hours ago
 IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLU ..

IACT achieves Full Membership in ICAO TRAINAIR PLUS Programme

6 hours ago
 ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme fo ..

ENEC launches Graduate Plant Operator Programme for Emirati engineers

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan