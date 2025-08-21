Government steps in: Executive relief efforts underway in flood-hit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) In the wake of devastating floods triggered by relentless flash floods and monsoon rains in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the Federal and provincial government have launched a massive relief and rehabilitation operation to address the widespread destruction across northern districts of KP.

With at least 427 lives lost and numerous villages submerged in Swat, Buner, Shangla, Dir and Bajaur, both the federal and provincial governments have moved swiftly to respond to what experts are calling one of the worst flood disasters in recent years.

The scale of devastation includes uprooted homes, collapsed bridges, damaged roads, and cut-off communities has prompted immediate visits from top government officials, led by Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir, along with provincial leaders and personally oversaw relief operations.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, during an important visit of flood-hit districts including Swat, Buner, Shangla, and Swabi, assured survivors of the government's full support.

“All available resources includes civil, military, and federal are mobilized. No matter the jurisdiction, every road will be repaired, every home rebuilt,” the Prime Minister said, while distributing relief cheques among affected families in Buner.

He praised the Pakistan Army and the civil administration for their tireless work in rescue operations and emphasized the importance of addressing root causes such as illegal encroachments and mining in flood-prone areas. “We must act as a hard state. There will be zero tolerance for lawbreakers, whether they’re land grabbers or timber mafias,” he declared.

The federal government has also announced seven days of free electricity for flood victims, and directed immediate restoration of key infrastructure including 37 of 47 damaged power feeders in Buner.

Pakistan Army, Frontier Corps, and Rescue 1122 teams are leading on-ground rescue operations. Helicopters have been deployed to airlift people stranded in remote valleys where roads and bridges have been washed away.

“Our priority is to reach the most remote areas before disease or hunger sets in,” a PDMA official said, noting the logistical challenges in delivering aid due to broken roads and disrupted communication networks.

Temporary shelters have been set up in schools and community centers. Relief supplies includes ration bags, clean drinking water, blankets, and medical kits are being distributed by NDMA and PDMA teams.

Field Marshal General Asim Munir, during a visit to rescue operation sites, lauded troops and civil personnel for their selfless efforts, and ordered military formations to approach the flood challenges with maximum devotion.

In parallel, Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur unveiled an ambitious multi-billion rupee package to support the victims and rebuild the province’s battered infrastructure.

Key measures of package include Rs. 2 million compensation for families of the deceased, Rs.

500,000 for those injured, Rs. 1 billion allocated under the “Food Stamp” scheme, giving Rs. 15,000 to every affected family, special martyr’s package for helicopter crew who died in Bajaur relief operations, Rs. 20 billion supplementary grant for reconstruction and development and Rs. 5 billion allocated for immediate relief and rehabilitation across the province.

In addition, Rs. 180.3 million has been approved for police martyrs and injured personnel, while Rs. 1.38 billion has been earmarked for critical infrastructure like the Kambar Bypass Road in Lower Dir.

The Chief Minister also announced fast-tracked deployment of officers to affected districts, a province-wide cleanup campaign, and immediate restoration of water supply and road connectivity.

“We are fully capable of restoring our people’s livelihoods,” Gandapur said, while urging philanthropists to contribute through a newly established relief account.

Additional Chief Secretary for Home and Tribal Affairs, Abid Majeed, recently briefed the KP cabinet on real-time rescue operations and damage assessments. He highlighted that each district’s data on fatalities, destroyed homes, missing persons, livestock loss, and infrastructure damage is being compiled for early compensation.

“We’re using an integrated digital application developed by the Planning and Development Department to centralize flood data,” Majeed explained.

Efforts are also underway to restore power and telecom services ie 65% of mobile network coverage has been reestablished. Provincial departments like PESCO are operating round-the-clock to restore utilities.

Experts warn that the disaster is yet another wake-up call for Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change. Many areas ravaged by this year’s floods were only beginning to recover from the catastrophic 2022 deluge.

“Without climate-resilient infrastructure, afforestation, and better urban planning, these events will become more frequent and deadlier,” said environmentalist Dr. Shafiqur Rehman.

The government has pledged to review disaster preparedness strategies, upgrade early warning systems, and implement stricter regulation on land use near rivers and streams.

In Behrain, Kalam, where the mighty Swat River overflowed, survivors are still in shock.

“We heard the roar of water in the night,” recounted 60-year-old Muhammad Rahim. “By morning, our homes were gone.”

Despite being grateful for military and civil administration rescue efforts, residents like 24-year-old Fatima Bibi in Manglawar Swat say the situation remains dire and called for speedy relief

“We need tents, water, food, and medicines. But more than that, we need a plan. What will happen next year?”

As floodwaters slowly recede, the immediate focus remains on relief and rescue—but for the long-suffering people of KP, it is the next phase is reconstruction and resilience that will define the true commitment of Govt agencies.

