CDA Removes Encroachments From Bari Imam Area

Umer Jamshaid Published December 15, 2023 | 06:01 PM

Capital Development Authority's (CDA) Anti-encroachment operation is on full swing in Islamabad and removed various encroachments from Bari Imam area

On the directions of Chairman CDA, the Enforcement Directorate with the support of Islamabad Police along with other departments and district administration conducted a mega anti encroachment operation against the illegal population established on the government land in Mohalla Thatti adjacent to Bari Imam.

In which 305 rooms, 55 boundary walls, 55 doors, 90 kitchens, 170 bathrooms and 24 cattle fences were demolished by using heavy machinery.

The operation was carried out under the supervision of the Director of Enforcement, in which the heavy machinery of the MPO department was also used.

It should be noted that this action against illegal constructions and encroachments will continue during coming days.

On this occasion, the CDA administration said that for the past several months, the administration of the Capital Development Authority has been engaged in operations against the encroachment mafia, as a result of which government land worth billions of rupees has been confiscated.

