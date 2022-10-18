CDA removes encroachments from green belt of D-12, 13

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has conducted an anti-encroachment operation against illegal building material sellers based in the green belts of CDA's Sector D-12 and D-13.

During the operation, 15 sand, gravel, and brick foundations were demolished from one side of the mentioned green belt besides, and four dumpers loads of building materials were also taken into custody.

Further, the remaining encroachers were sternly warned to vacate the government land by removing all debris from the green belt. This operation will continue for the next few days as well.

On this occasion, the CDA administration said that the elimination of encroachments is the first priority and no concession will be made in this regard.