CDA removes encroachments from I-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) : Capital Development Authority CDA ) in the connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive conducted operation in sector I-12 here on Tuesday and demolished several illegal constructions on the acquired land of the authority.

The staff of Enforcement Directorate and other concerned formations participated in the operation.

During this operation, 14 temporary houses comprising upon 20 rooms, 12 washrooms and other constructions were demolished.

Furthermore, 15 boundary walls erected on the state land in the vicinity werealso razed with heavy machinery.

During another operation conducted in sector I-8/1, teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished fence, one washroom, one shed and a boundary wall constructed on the state land, while notices were also served to demolish illegally constructed rooms within one day, otherwise the authority will demolish illegally constructed rooms with the cost of the violators.