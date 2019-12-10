UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CDA Removes Encroachments From I-12

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Tue 10th December 2019 | 07:13 PM

CDA removes encroachments from I-12

Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive conducted operation in sector I-12 here on Tuesday and demolished several illegal constructions on the acquired land of the authority

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2019 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) in the connection with ongoing anti-encroachment drive conducted operation in sector I-12 here on Tuesday and demolished several illegal constructions on the acquired land of the authority.

The staff of Enforcement Directorate and other concerned formations participated in the operation.

During this operation, 14 temporary houses comprising upon 20 rooms, 12 washrooms and other constructions were demolished.

Furthermore, 15 boundary walls erected on the state land in the vicinity werealso razed with heavy machinery.

During another operation conducted in sector I-8/1, teams of Enforcement Directorate demolished fence, one washroom, one shed and a boundary wall constructed on the state land, while notices were also served to demolish illegally constructed rooms within one day, otherwise the authority will demolish illegally constructed rooms with the cost of the violators.

Related Topics

Capital Development Authority (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

COAS chairs hours long Corps Commanders Conference

1 hour ago

Normandy Four Summit: Big Leap Ahead

3 minutes ago

Kiev Hopes for Return of 77 Ukrainians From Donbas ..

3 minutes ago

Russia, Turkey, Iran Start Trilateral Meeting at A ..

3 minutes ago

Govt striving to provide less expensive electricit ..

8 minutes ago

All Parties Hurriyat Conference organizes protest ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.