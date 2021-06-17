UrduPoint.com
CDA Renovates Over 4400 Km Footpaths

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 17th June 2021 | 07:41 PM

CDA renovates over 4400 km footpaths

Capital Development Authority (CDA) has renovated over 4400 kilometers footpaths and walkways in various sectors of the city

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) has renovated over 4400 kilometers footpaths and walkways in various sectors of the city.

The sectors included, F6 ,E7,F8,G7 G10,G11,F11 I-9 and I 10, a news release on Thursday said.

Meanwhile, Road and Maintainable wing of the authority has completed curb-stoning and stone pitching in different locations.

Furthermore, in order to facilitate citizens and minimize road accidents, lane marking underway at main roads and adjoining streets across the city. New sign boards were also being erected across the city.

