CDA retrieves 1600 kanal land from Mafia in Malpur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2020 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory Administration jointly conducted operation against encroachments in Malpur on Friday and retrieved 1600 kanal forest land from mafia.

According to a press release, the land mafia has occupied the government's land at various places in the city since a long time.

CDA has been conducting operations against land mafia in past also, but every time it happened that the mafia successfully got control on the retrieved land again.

This time, the authority conducted operation upon the special directions of Chairman CDA.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Director General Enforcement and other officials of the department and workers of CDA were also present at the occasion.

Heavy machinery of the department of MPO along with department's men power was used in operation against encroachments. CDA's team faced resistance from land mafia during the operation. Cases have been registered against the land mafia.