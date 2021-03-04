CDA retrieves 250 kanal land during operation

Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday retrieved 250 kanal government's land during an anti encroachment operation against land grabbers at Mairaberri

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Thursday retrieved 250 kanal government's land during an anti encroachment operation against land grabbers at Mairaberri.

Dozens of illegal constructions were demolished during the operation and CDA has started plantation on the retrieved land.

According to detail, the administration of CDA is taking action against encroachments and illegal constructions on daily basis.

In this regard, CDA conducted operation at Mairaberri and Saniaari and retrieved CDA's land from the mafia.

The operation against illegal construction was conducted under the supervision of the department of Enforcement.

Deputy Director Enforcement, Assistant Director, and other officers and staff members were present at the occasion.

The land grabbers had illegally constructed homes, boundary walls, and washrooms at the land of CDA.

The government's land was also being used commercially. Land mafia had constructed hotels, huts, workshops, shops, and shades for buffalos.

Before conducting operation, the CDA had served notices to land mafia. However, 24 rooms, five homes, 29 boundary walls, 17 wash rooms, 10 kitchens, DPC of 36 rooms, and two cattle farms were demolished during the operation.