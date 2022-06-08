CDA retrieves 350 kanal state land

ISLAMABAD, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2022 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Wednesday conducted an anti-encroachment operation in Sector E-12/2 and retrieved 350 kanals of government land.

The officers of relevant departments including director general land, enforcement, deputy commissioner CDA and officials of district administration were also present during the operation.

Later, the relinquished land was handed over to the department concerned to expedite the development work.

It may be noted that after the acquisition of land, it would pave the way to carry out other development works at the sector.

The CDA management had earlier allotted residential plots to the affectees of E-12 in exchange for land and housing.

