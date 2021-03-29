CDA retrieves 50 kanal land at C-12

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Mar, 2021 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) Monday conducted a large scale operation against an illegal Afghan basti in Sector C-12 and demolished several illegal structures.

During the operation, 50 kanals of government land has been retrieved from mafia.

According to details, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) administration is conducting continuous operations against illegal constructions and encroachments across the city.

In this regard, a mega operation has been launched against illegal constructions and occupation in Sector C-12 under the supervision of the Enforcement Department of the CDA.

CDA retrieved land worth of billions of rupees from the encroachers who had built illegal constructions at the state land since long time.