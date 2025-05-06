CDA Reviews Progress On Key Islamabad Development Projects
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 06, 2025 | 11:08 PM
Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday reviewed ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects in Islamabad, with Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa directing officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining high-quality standards
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th May, 2025) Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday reviewed ongoing and upcoming infrastructure projects in Islamabad, with Chairman Muhammad Ali Randhawa directing officials to ensure timely completion while maintaining high-quality standards.
During a high-level meeting attended by senior CDA officials, progress on major initiatives, including the Jinnah Square Murree Road Underpass, Faizabad Interchange expansion, and traffic congestion management was discussed.
The underpass project, monitored daily via drone, is expected to be completed within 35 days, with additional beautification measures like LED lighting and tree plantations planned.
Chairman Randhawa emphasized efficiency, stating, "Our goal is to transform Islamabad into a model city by combining modern infrastructure with environmental sustainability.
"
He instructed authorities to finalize tenders for drainage clearance before monsoon season and implement eco-friendly measures for Eid-ul-Adha waste management.
Other key updates include, work underway at 11 of 20 identified congestion points.
Highway upgrades road repairs, signage, and safety enhancements in progress.
For new projects surveys were completed for Shaheen Chowk, while cost estimates for the Motorway Link Road to Margalla Road (N-5) are being finalized.
The chairman reiterated CDA’s commitment to transparency and citizen-centric development, aiming to balance urban growth with environmental preservation.
Recent Stories
Ambassador Rahim Qureshi meets senior Belgian journalist
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak ..
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir
PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illi ..
Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one
KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area
Dozens arrested in joint security operation
PA Speaker felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi on election as Senator
More Stories From Pakistan
-
HEC hosts delegation from Northwest A&F University, China to strengthen Sino-Pak collaboration12 minutes ago
-
CM condemns terrorist attack on security forces in Balochistan12 minutes ago
-
Commissioner reviews pre-monsoon arrangements, flood preparedness12 minutes ago
-
DC directs preventive measures against dengue spread before rains12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, Saudi Arabia pledge stronger ties to combat drug trafficking6 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi inquires about health of Arbab Alamgir6 minutes ago
-
PM underlines NIFTAC's pivotal role in dismantling nexus between terrorism, illicit networks6 minutes ago
-
Landslide in Mohmand kills two children, injures one6 minutes ago
-
KP Govt. plans to promote agriculture in mountainous area6 minutes ago
-
Dozens arrested in joint security operation3 minutes ago
-
PA Speaker felicitates Syed Waqar Mehdi on election as Senator3 minutes ago
-
CDA reviews progress on key Islamabad development projects3 minutes ago