CDA Staff Eid Holidays Cancelled

Umer Jamshaid 2 days ago Fri 07th May 2021 | 06:22 PM

CDA staff Eid holidays cancelled

The Capital Development Authority (CDA) staff would be available during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to facilitate the residents

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2021 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) staff would be available during Eid-ul-Fitr holidays to facilitate the residents.

CDA Chairman Amer Ali Ahmed has suspended the holidays of workers and officials in the sanitation, environment, streetlights and water supply departments to ensure arrangements during the period, said a news release on Friday.

The workers would perform duties in different shifts.

A control room has also been set up to respond any emergency situation. Citizens may call 051-9253015 for redressal of their grievances related to the concerned departments.

