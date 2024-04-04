CDA To Set Up ‘biggest IT Park’
Published April 04, 2024
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) The Capital Development Authority (CDA) has decided to create the country’s biggest Information Technology Park (IT Park) through a public-private partnership.
With the approval of CDA board, a plot measuring 3.3 acres has been allocated in Sector G-10 for the IT Park, which would be a unique project of its kind.
The plot would have a total covered area of 100,000 square feet, where 5,000 to 6,000 freelancers would be able to work simultaneously. The IT Park would have a working space for freelancers and startups, software houses, a library, and a research centre.
Private IT companies would bear the expenses of the construction of the IT Park, which would also have their offices on rent. However, the IT Park would be handed over to the CDA.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has ordered for taking concrete measures to enhance the country’s IT exports.
