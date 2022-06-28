UrduPoint.com

CDA To Shift Tube Wells On Solar Energy

Sumaira FH Published June 28, 2022 | 09:20 PM

CDA to shift tube wells on solar energy

Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday has approved Rs 30 million to shift all tube wells installations in the city on modern solar systems

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2022 ) :Capital Development Authority (CDA) on Tuesday has approved Rs 30 million to shift all tube wells installations in the city on modern solar systems.

Transformation of tube wells installation started from Poona Faqiran, Sang Jani and soon all the tube wells would be transferred to the modern solar system that would not only save energy, but significantly reduce costs as well.

The chairman CDA said this was a very important step to increase energy saving in the line of Federal government's vision that would not only aid to save millions of rupees, but help to cope with energy crises.

Talking about the installation of the new tube wells in the city he apprised that 32 tube wells were installed by the water supply department during current year and working on ten new tube wells were in full swing.

The management of the CDA appealed to the citizens be careful in using water and avoid wastage of it so that more water can be used by the citizens.

