CDA's Anti-encroachment Drive Continues On Thursday

Muhammad Irfan Published February 02, 2023 | 08:27 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Feb, 2023 ) :The Capital Development Authority (CDA) continued its anti-enrichment drive on Thursday demolishing several illegal structures from the state land across the city.

The mega operation against the land mafia was launched in line with directives of CDA Chairman Noor-ul-Amin Mengal to purge the city of encroachers, said a press release.

During the operation today, the enforcement teams razed down several establishments in different areas including Sabzi Mandi G-11, Abpara market G-7, Javed market IJP road, G-6, G-5 and Bara Kahu.

Similarly, in another operation four rooms and one roof were demolished at sector G-10.

The authorities also foiled an attempt to encroach the state land at Sector G-5.

