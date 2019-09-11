UrduPoint.com
CDA's Clean And Green Campaign Remained Continue During Gazetted Holidays

Wed 11th September 2019 | 05:59 PM

CDA's Clean and Green campaign remained continue during gazetted holidays

Work on removal of wild growth and vegetation from different parts of the city, remained continue during gazetted holidays of Aasora Muharram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2019 ) :Work on removal of wild growth and vegetation from different parts of the city, remained continue during gazetted holidays of Aasora Muharram.

In order to remove wild growth, rank vegetation and to improve overall cleanliness of the city, the Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Administration along with Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad have initiated a Clean and Green Campaign with aim to revive clean and green status of Islamabad.

Under this campaign, the staff of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad with the assistance of CDA and under supervision of ICT Administration continued work on clearance of wild growth even on weekly and gazette holidays of Aashora Muharram. Significant area of the city was cleared from rank vegetation while the whole city will be covered within next one week. Work in the sectors like G-10, I-10 and all other areas is in progress and will be cleared during the next week.

