CEO Health receives 'extortion chit'

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2021 ) :Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Health said he had received extortion chit worth Rs. 5 millions, with threat of 'serious consequences' in case the money wouldn't be paid timely.

Police spokesman assured of catching the accused through modern technology after registering FIR on the incident.

CEO Dr Mehr Iqbal called on DSP city circle Bakht Nusar after receiving the threat and showed him the letter being received from extortion mafia.

As per report, CEO Health said he had received a letter from unidentified sources in which the accused had demanded Rs. 5 millions immediately as extortion money.

He said he was threatened that if he couldn't pay the money, his family would "suffer more than unfathomable losses".

Police spokesman said, it had constituted a team to arrest the accused by using modern technology very soon.

Meanwhile, spokesman of local Pakistan Medical Association (PMA) Dr. Maqbool Alam and Chairman Allied Health Professionals Adnan Faisal Laghari condemned the incident.

They said entire medical fraternity was standing head to head with Dr. Mehr Muhammad Iqbal. They said they didn't afraid of extortion mafia, nor would bow down to threats of miscreants of the society.